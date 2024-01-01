Meryl Streep leads The Devil Wears Prada reunion at the SAG Awards

The Devil Wears Prada stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt staged a hilarious reunion at Saturday's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The trio appeared at the Hollywood event to present The Bear's Jeremy Allen White with his Male Actor in a Comedy Series prize.

"Two things, I forgot my glasses and the envelope," Streep, who played Anna Wintour-like fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly in the 2006 satire, said after originally arriving to present the award solo.

She was then joined onstage by Blunt and Hathaway, who played Miranda's competing personal assistants in the movie, carrying the envelope and glasses.

Blunt said, "Meryl and Miranda Priestly are like twins," to which an outraged Streep responded, "I don't think I'm anything like Miranda Priestly!"

Hathaway then added, "No, no, that wasn't a question" to laughter, before Blunt quoted Miranda's catchphrase, saying: "By all means, move at a glacial pace - you know how that thrills me."

Blunt was the only one of the trio up for awards, missing out on a supporting actress gong for her role as Kitty Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. She did, however, share the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award with the rest of the epic scientific biopic's cast.