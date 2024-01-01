Star Trek: Discovery actor Kenneth Mitchell dies

Star Trek: Discovery actor Kenneth Mitchell has died after a five-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

The 49-year-old passed away on Saturday, his family confirmed in a statement shared on Instagram.

"With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend," their post read.

Mitchell played three recurring Klingon characters in Star Trek: Discovery's first two seasons. He also appeared in season 3 as Aurellio, a character whose use of a wheelchair-like device matched Mitchell's real-life battle with his illness. Other notable roles included Eric Green in the CBS television series Jericho, and a small role in the 2019 movie Captain Marvel as Carol Danvers' father.

The star was the father of two children, Lilah and Kallum, shared with his wife Susan.

"Ken was diligent and hardworking in everything he did, but as a father these traits found their fullest expression," the family's statement continued. "He was extremely dedicated to being a positive and playful force in the lives of his children. Regardless of his later disabilities, Ken discovered a higher calling to be more fully himself for his kids. Ken will be forever proud of who his children have become."

Mitchell was diagnosed with MND, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), in 2018 and began using a wheelchair in 2019. He shared his diagnosis publicly the following year.

"For five and a half years Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS," his family wrote in their tribute. "And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment.

"Ken is forever grateful for the massive amounts of love and endless support he received from his community along this journey. Especially the courage, resilience and strength displayed from his extraordinary wife, family and friends."