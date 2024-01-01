Emma Stone reveals diet for Poor Things 'made her want to puke'

Emma Stone has told how her diet for Poor Things was so extreme, it "made her want to puke."

The actress, who is nominated for an Oscar for her role in Poor Things, has told about the challenges of playing troubled Bella Baxter.

“Figuring out how to walk or eat 60 Portuguese tarts, which the first bite is delicious, but by the end you really want to puke,” she said, while she was taking part in a panel at Saturday's Celebration of the Nominees for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

“Or her seeing death and decay for the first time, much more challenging than the nudity, which is the only thing people want to seem to ask me about.”

She revealed those parts of the role were more challenging than playing the sexually explicit side of the character.

"The sexuality of Bella was another part of that, and the way that that was going to be shot and how we were going to do it and our incredible intimacy coordinator and our closed sets and all of that. In some ways, that was the easiest part because that was choreographed," Stone revealed of her character. "Those were quick. We knew exactly what we were doing."