Ali Wong and Da'Vine Joy Randolph take home gongs at the Film Independent Spirit Awards

Ali Wong and Da'Vine Joy Randolph took home top honours at the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2024, just hours after also winning at the SAG Awards.

Ali Wong won the Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted series for her role in Netflix series Beef. Beef also won the Best New Scripted Series award.

Da'Vine earned Best Supporting Performance for The Holdovers, also after winning at the SAG Awards. Her co-star, Dominic Sessa, won the Spirit Award for best breakthrough performance.

The Last of Us also had a good night, picking up two trophies; Nick Offerman won the award for best supporting performance in a new scripted series, while Keivonn Montreal Woodard won best breakthrough performance in a new scripted series.

Past Lives was named as Best Feature, while Celine Song was named best director for her work on the film.

The 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards took place in Santa Monica and were hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Aidy Bryant.

See the full list of winners:

Best Feature: Past Lives

Best First Feature: A Thousand And One

Best Director: Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Best First Screenplay: Samy Burch; Story By Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik, May December

Best Lead Performance: Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Supporting Performance: Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Breakthrough Performance: Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Best Cinematography: Eigil Bryld, The Holdovers

Best Editing: Daniel Garber, How To Blow Up A Pipeline

Best International Film: Anatomy Of A Fall

Producers Award: Monique Walton

Best New Non-scripted Or Documentary Series: Dear Mama

Best New Scripted Series: Beef

Best Lead Performance In A New Scripted Series: Ali Wong, Beef

Best Supporting Performance In A New Scripted Series: Nick Offerman, The Last Of Us

Best Breakthrough Performance In A New Scripted Series: Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last Of Us

Best Ensemble Cast In A New Scripted Series: Jury Duty