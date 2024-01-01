Ali Wong and Da'Vine Joy Randolph take home gongs at the Film Independent Spirit Awards

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
- DIRECTORY
Ali Wong and Da'Vine Joy Randolph took home top honours at the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2024, just hours after also winning at the SAG Awards.
Ali Wong won the Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted series for her role in Netflix series Beef. Beef also won the Best New Scripted Series award.
Da'Vine earned Best Supporting Performance for The Holdovers, also after winning at the SAG Awards. Her co-star, Dominic Sessa, won the Spirit Award for best breakthrough performance.
The Last of Us also had a good night, picking up two trophies; Nick Offerman won the award for best supporting performance in a new scripted series, while Keivonn Montreal Woodard won best breakthrough performance in a new scripted series.
Past Lives was named as Best Feature, while Celine Song was named best director for her work on the film.
The 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards took place in Santa Monica and were hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Aidy Bryant.
See the full list of winners:
Best Feature: Past Lives
Best First Feature: A Thousand And One
Best Director: Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Best First Screenplay: Samy Burch; Story By Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik, May December
Best Lead Performance: Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Supporting Performance: Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Breakthrough Performance: Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Best Cinematography: Eigil Bryld, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Performance: Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Breakthrough Performance: Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Best Cinematography: Eigil Bryld, The Holdovers
Best Editing: Daniel Garber, How To Blow Up A Pipeline
Best International Film: Anatomy Of A Fall
Producers Award: Monique Walton
Best New Non-scripted Or Documentary Series: Dear Mama
Best New Scripted Series: Beef
Best Lead Performance In A New Scripted Series: Ali Wong, Beef
Best Supporting Performance In A New Scripted Series: Nick Offerman, The Last Of Us
Best Breakthrough Performance In A New Scripted Series: Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last Of Us
Best Ensemble Cast In A New Scripted Series: Jury Duty