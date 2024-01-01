Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney already looking for next movie collaboration

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are already on the lookout for their next joint project following the success of Anyone But You.

The Top Gun: Maverick star revealed to Variety that he and Sydney are reading lots of scripts to try and find the next film to star in together.

"When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun. We're definitely trying to find the next thing," Powell said. "Please send us all the scripts you got. You know we're here for it. It's been really wonderful to read a lot. Sydney reads everything, by the way, and in record time. She's the fastest reader I think I've ever met. It takes me a little longer, but we're reading everything and just trying to see what makes sense, what we can turn into something that audiences are going to respond to."

In Anyone But You, a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, Powell and Sweeney play Ben and Bea, who pretend to be in a relationship during a destination wedding in Australia.

The film was met with a mixed critical response and achieved a modest opening weekend at the box office when it was released in December. However, it has since become a word-of-mouth hit and is still showing in many cinemas.

Over the weekend, the movie, which cost $25 million (£20 million) to make, crossed over the $200 million (£158 million) mark at the box office, making it the highest-grossing romantic comedy in years. It is the first rom-com to cross that milestone since 2018's Crazy Rich Asians.

Reacting to the achievement, Sweeney wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Huge congrats to everyone involved!! But most of all thank you to the fans who have continued to show up and share the love."