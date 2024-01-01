Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman to become grandparents again

Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman are set to become grandparents for the second time.

The Matilda actors, who have been separated since 2017, have another grandchild on the way.

Their 40-year-old daughter Lucy DeVito debuted her baby bump as she walked the red carpet with her mother at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Saturday

A representative for Lucy later confirmed to People that she is expecting a baby with her fiancé and is due to give birth this summer.

In June 2023, Perlman revealed on the Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus podcast that one of their two daughters had recently welcomed a baby girl named Sinclair Lucille DeVito. She did not reveal if it was Lucy or their younger daughter Grace, 38.

"Everybody said it'll change your life when you have a grandchild, and it does," the Barbie star said at the time. "There's a certain love, I mean I felt it when my own children were born, the kind of love I never felt before for anything... But this was a profound kind of feeling, and here it is again. They can do no wrong. Looking at a new human being is so amazing, that people create other people. It's mind-boggling."

In addition to Lucy and Grace, Perlman, 75, and DeVito, 79, also have a son named Jacob, 36.

The actors married in 1982 and separated for the first time in 2012. After reconciling the following year, they split up again in March 2017.

Despite their separation, Perlman insisted to People in 2022 that they're "still a family".

"I'm really, really glad that Danny and I were able to navigate some rough days to be able to have this different kind of relationship. I think it's pretty rare, but we agree on so many things that it makes sense," she said.