Zendaya cancels morning show appearance after losing voice

Zendaya cancelled a morning show appearance after losing voice.

The actress was forced to cancel an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday to promote her upcoming film Dune: Part Two due to vocal problems.

GMA's official Instagram account shared a video of Zendaya explaining that she was unable to appear on the show as scheduled.

"Hello GMA. Sorry I can't be there," the 27-year-old began in the clip, clearly struggling with her voice. "I've come down with something and I completely lost my voice. But I hope you guys have a beautiful morning and hope you enjoy Dune: Part Two."

The Euphoria star did not reveal what exactly had caused her to lose her voice or whether she would be appearing on the morning show at a later date.

"How sweet is @zendaya to send us this video? We'll miss you tomorrow and hope you feel better soon!" GMA captioned the video.

The cancellation comes a day after Zendaya attended the highly-anticipated film's premiere in New York City on Sunday alongside co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Josh Brolin, among others.

The sci-fi/adventure film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is due to be released in cinemas on Friday.