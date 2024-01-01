Josh Hartnett quietly welcomed fourth child with wife Tamsin Egerton

Josh Hartnett has revealed that he quietly welcomed his fourth child with his wife Tamsin Egerton.

The 45-year-old actor subtly announced that he and Tamsin, 35, had privately welcomed baby number four during an appearance on the red carpet at Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Saturday.

During the event, the Oppenheimer actor was asked by outlet Gold Derby if he was aware of the "Josh Hartnett Renaissance" trend on social media, to which he simply replied, "I have not".

"I have four kids, I live in the countryside. I'm busy either working or taking care of them, but thank you," he continued. "That's really kind."

News of the couple's latest arrival comes two years after they secretly tied the knot. Us Weekly confirmed in March 2022 that the couple had married in November 2021.

In addition to their newborn, the British actress and Josh share three children, who they welcomed in 2015, 2017 and 2019. None of the children's names have been made public.

The couple began dating in 2013, shortly after meeting on the set of the romance/adventure film The Lovers.

The Black Mirror actor attended the 2024 SAG Awards in support of Oppenheimer, in which he plays nuclear physicist Ernest Lawrence. The historical epic won three awards, including the night's top prize, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.