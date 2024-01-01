Kim Kardashian’s son Saint walks on the football field with Messi

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint has walked on to the football field with Lionel Messi, prompting fans to complain.

The reality star posted a video of Saint, eight, walking on to the football field holding Lionel Messi's hand.

It's tradition for players to walk on to the pitch holding the hands of local children. The match, between Messi's team Inter Miami and LA Galaxy was being played at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles.

“Saint walking Messi out on the field tonight at the La Galaxy vs Inter Miami game!!!” Kim wrote as a caption on a video she posted on X, formerly Twitter. “He is living the absolute dream!

She also posted a photo on her Instagram stories thanking the players for “making all of their dreams come true.”

However, fans weren't so impressed with the decision.

“Talk about privilege. Hope he can kick the ball,” wrote one disgruntled viewer. “Would be awesome if some kid actually deserving of it got that opportunity. Not someone who was incredibly lucky to be born to billionaires.”

It's not the first time that Saint has met Messi. In 2023, Kim shared a pic of the two together after Messi played his debut Inter Miami match, calling it the "Best day of their entire lives.”