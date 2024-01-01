Tristan Thompson officially named legal guardian of his disabled brother

Tristan Thompson has officially become the legal guardian of his 17-year-old disabled brother, Amari.

Khloe Kardashian's ex was awarded temporary legal guardianship of Amari in September 2023, eight months after their mum Andrea died suddenly of a heart attack.

Now, courts have ruled the decision as permanent, according to TMZ.

The basketball star, 32, filed a petition to become Amari’s sole legal guardian and conservator, after telling the court he couldn't locate his and Amari's father, Trevor Thompson.

The documents read: "Trevor Douglas Thompson has effectively abandoned the proposed ward; he failed to pay any child support despite the court order and has not been in contact with the proposed ward or Andrea Marie Brooks since July 2014. I have not had any contact with him since his separation from our late mother in 2014, and contact was minimal prior to that date."

Amari is a Canadian citizen, but has been living and receiving medical care in California.

Both Amari and Tristan moved in with Khloe Kardashian for several months after Andrea died.

Amari has Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, an acute type of epilepsy that means he is in a wheelchair and needs constant care.