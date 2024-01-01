Kanye West claims Adidas is suing him for $20 million

Kanye West has claimed he's being sued by Adidas and they are selling "fake" versions of his footwear line.

The rapper was previously sponsored by Adidas, but their partnership ended in 2022 after Kanye made anti-Semitic comments on Twitter, now X.

Now he's claiming the sportswear giant are suing him, as well as selling unapproved versions of the YZY footwear line they had been working on together.

“Let me explain really clearly to you guys what’s happening with Adidas," he said in a video on Instagram. "Not only are they putting out fake colour ways that are not approved, they’re suing me for $250million (£15.76 million)."

He continued, "They’re also not paying me for these shoes that they’re putting out that have my name on it. They’re using contract clauses and 50 years of business experience to rape an artist, one of y’all favourite artists, right in front of y’all in broad daylight.”

In a separate Instagram post, the Vultures artist showed a screenshot of the shoes he's talking about that appear on the Adidas website.

"Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys I never made these color ways I’m not getting paid off of them and adidas is suing me,” he wrote.

"As far as the system goes What yall gone do now Take my album down again Freeze my accounts again Threaten people to not work with me again All the new non approved 350’s are cooorny.”