Prince William pulls out of godfather's memorial service for personal reasons

Prince William has pulled out of his godfather's memorial service at the last minute due to a personal matter.

The Prince of Wales was due to give a reading at King Constantine II of Greece's memorial service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Tuesday morning.

According to Kensington Palace, William, 41, called the former Greek monarch's family to inform them that he was no longer able to attend.

While the spokesperson did not divulge the reason for William's absence, they insisted the decision was not connected to his wife's recent abdominal surgery, insisting that "the Princess of Wales continues to be doing well" following her operation in January.

William's father, King Charles III, is also unable to attend the service for his friend and second cousin as he continues to undergo treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

His wife Camilla will officially represent her husband and lead members of the royal family at the service before hosting a private reception for guests at Windsor Castle.

King Constantine, Greece's final king, died in January last year aged 82.