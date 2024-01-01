Ben Affleck didn't want Jennifer Lopez to share rekindled relationship on social media

Ben Affleck asked Jennifer Lopez to keep their relationship off social media when they first got back together.

The actor and director, who does not have social media, was concerned about the music superstar sharing images of their relationship with her 253 million Instagram followers when they rekindled their romance in 2021.

"Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,'" he candidly recalled in the documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. "Then I sort of realised it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like, you're gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.'"

He added, "We're just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise."

Although Jennifer is very active on social media, she only shares glimpses into their marriage occasionally.

Elsewhere in the documentary, the Jenny From the Block hitmaker revealed they broke up three days before their first wedding in 2003 because they "just crumbled under the pressure", while he blamed that split on "the massive amount of scrutiny around our private life".

Reflecting on their time apart, Jennifer confessed, "For all those years, it was really hard because I didn't just feel like I lost the love of my life, I felt like I lost the best friend that I ever had. And I couldn't talk for so many years, and that was the hardest part."

After reuniting in 2021, Ben presented her with a special Christmas gift - a book called The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which featured every letter and email they'd ever exchanged.

The documentary, named after that book, premiered on Prime Video on Tuesday.

The stars finally tied the knot in July 2022.