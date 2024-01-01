Miranda Kerr welcomes fourth baby with Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr has welcomed her fourth baby with her husband Evan Spiegel.

The Australian model and businesswoman has announced that she and her businessman husband, 33, have welcomed a baby boy.

"We are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel," Miranda, 40, wrote on Snapchat on Tuesday.

She added, "We couldn't be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling so very blessed."

In the Snapchat post, the former Victoria's Secret Angel shared a photo of a bouquet of brightly coloured flowers, a personalised baby blanket with the baby's name and a pair of yellow socks.

Miranda announced she was pregnant with her fourth child on Snapchat in September last year.

"So excited to announce baby no. 4," she captioned a photo of herself showing off her baby bump, adding in a separate post, "And it's a boy."

Miranda and Evan, the co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc., are already parents to two sons, four-year-old Myles and five-year-old Hart. The businesswoman also shares son Flynn, with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Miranda and Evan announced their engagement in July and tied the knot in May 2017.