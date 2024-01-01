Brandon and Cayley Jenner expecting third child together

Brandon and Cayley Jenner are expecting their third child together.

The couple have announced that they are expecting their third child together in August this year.

In an interview with People published on Tuesday, Cayley, 38, revealed that Brandon, 42, knew she was pregnant before she told him.

"When I went to tell Brandon that night as we were getting ready for bed he totally beat me to the punch," Cayley recalled of the special moment. "I had the tests in my pocket and I was going to just lay them down as he was brushing his teeth, but before I could do it, he looked at me and said, 'So how pregnant do you think you are?' I was floored."

Cayley and Brandon tied the knot in January 2020 and welcomed twin boys, Bo and Sam, later that year. Brandon also has a daughter, Eva, eight, with his ex-wife Leah James.

"Then, we laid in bed and laughed hysterically thinking about how wild it would be if we had twins again," Cayley told the outlet.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cayley revealed that Eva was the first person to find out that they were expecting another baby.

"We wrapped a onesie and gave it to her on Christmas Eve while her brothers were napping, and as soon as she saw the onesie, she knew," she remembered. "She gasped and looked at me with the sweetest, knowing eyes, then lunged across the bed to hug me and said, 'You're having another baby!'"