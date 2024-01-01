Sandra Oh to star in Off-Broadway show The Welkin

Sandra Oh is set to star in an Off-Broadway production of The Welkin.

It has been announced that the Golden Globe-winning actress will star in the Off-Broadway production of The Welkin, written by Tony Award-nominated playwright Lucy Kirkwood, later this year.

Sandra, best known for her roles in Grey's Anatomy and Killing Eve, will play the character Lizzy Luke in the production.

This is not Sandra's first time on the Off-Broadway stage, having appeared in Wild Goose Dreams, Satellites and Stop Kiss.

The Welkin, a dark comedy set in rural England in 1759, tells the story of a young woman who claims to be pregnant in order to escape a death sentence. A group of ordinary women gather to decide whether she is telling the truth.

Sandra joins a cast that also includes Orange Is The New Black's Dale Soules, To Kill a Mockingbird's Danny Wolohan and Skin of Our Teeth's Paige Gilbert, among others.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The play, directed by Sarah Benson, is scheduled to premiere at the Atlantic Theatre on 16 May and to open on 12 June for a limited engagement until 30 June.

Sandra is also set to appear in HBO's limited series adaptation of The Sympathizer, which will premiere on 14 April.