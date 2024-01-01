Victoria Beckham will continue to work with Romeo’s ex-girlfriend despite split

Victoria Beckham has vowed to continue working with model Mia Regan, who dated her son Romeo for five years.



Romeo Beckham and Mia officially announced their split earlier this week, but Victoria is reportedly keen to keep in Mia in her life in a professional capacity.



The model has been a muse for Victoria's fashion brand, and the pair are still "extremely close" according to sources.



"Victoria absolutely adores Mia and she is really sad that she and Romeo have split," a source told the Daily Mail.



"She gets it, they are a young couple and of course the chances are they wouldn't stay together forever but she has her own relationship with Mia and the two women will still work together in the future. They both love fashion and have had some ideas about what they can do together and that still stands. They have a really close bond and they love working together, they are on the same page when it comes to fashion and what they like."



In October 2022, Victoria, 49, and Mia, 21, who models for H&M and Gucci, launched a denim collection together.



The source added that because the split was amicable, Romeo is happy for his mum and ex-girlfriend to continue their working relationship.



"There is absolutely no awkwardness. Even Romeo won't mind which is all very grown up, a lot of young men wouldn't be happy about such a situation."