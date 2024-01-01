King Charles III has shared a heartfelt statement after Thomas Kingston, the son-in-law of Princess Michael of Kent, died aged 45.

Buckingham Palace shared an announcement about Thomas, who was married to Lady Gabriella Kingston, on Tuesday.

"Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

Now King Charles III and Queen Camilla have released a personal statement about the financier.

"The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement. "In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thought sand prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

Thomas married Lady Gabriella in 2019 at Windsor Castle. Once described as "the most eligible man in London," he was regularly seen at royal events with his wife, including Royal Ascot and in the royal box at Wimbledon.

No cause of death has been determined, although it's understood no other parties or suspicious circumstances are involved.? An inquest will be held.