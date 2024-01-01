Eugene Levy cast in Only Murders in the Building season four

Eugene Levy will join the cast of Only Murders in the Building season four.

It's been confirmed the Schitt's Creek star will have a regular role in the acclaimed TV show, along with other new cast members, Eva Longoria and Molly Shannon.

It's not known yet who Eugene will play, but it is known that some of the plot line will take place in Los Angeles alongside the now infamous Arcadia building in New York.

Meryl Streep will also reprise her role from season three, and all three of the main cast members, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, will also return for season four.

Eugene, 77, is best known for his role in the American Pie franchise and for co-creating and starring in Schitt's Creek alongside his son, Dan Levy. He is currently hosting the Apple TV+ travel series, The Reluctant Traveler.