Hunter Schafer arrested during pro-Palestine protest - report

Hunter Schafer was reportedly arrested during a pro-Palestine protest on Monday.

The Euphoria star was reportedly arrested for protesting in the lobby of 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City during the taping of President Joe Biden's appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday.

According to Vulture, the 25-year-old was one of 33 protesters arrested while calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Schafer was reportedly cited for trespassing.

During a surprise appearance on the late-night show, Biden addressed the possibility of a ceasefire in the Palestinian city.

"I hope by the end of the weekend," the 81-year-old told reporters. "My national security adviser tells me that we're close, we're close, we're not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we'll have a ceasefire."

Photos of the protest show Schafer wearing a T-shirt that read, "Ceasefire now". Images shared on social media also show her being escorted by an NYPD officer with her hands cuffed behind her back.

"No more weapons, no more war. Ceasefire is what we're fighting for," the protesters chanted, according to videos.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actress has yet to comment on the reported arrest.