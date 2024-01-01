Laverne Cox admits she got 'stood up a lot' on dates

Laverne Cox has revealed she got stood up so frequently that she wouldn't leave home for a date until she was certain the person she was meeting was already at the venue.

The Orange Is the New Black star candidly opened up about her experiences with dating apps on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday.

"I got stood up a lot (on dates) so I would not leave my house until they were there (at the date location)," the 51-year-old shared. "I am not sitting around at a bar for you to stand me up."

Cox started Internet dating in 2000 and as a result, she has learned a lot about herself and what she's looking for in a partner.

Raya, Hinge, Tinder and even the Jewish dating app, Jdate, are among the apps Cox has used over the years.

Reflecting on her experiences with them, the transgender star confessed, "Raya was a total bust for me."

However, the Promising Young Woman actress added, "I met the love of my life on Tinder... It is possible."

Speaking to host Alex Cooper, Cox explained that she makes her gender very clear on her profile.

"In the first paragraph, by itself, I would say, 'I'm a proud transgender woman,'" she commented.

When she gained a match, Cox would message them asking, "Did you see I am transgender?" and "Have you dated a transgender woman before?"

Despite the many challenges of being single, Cox affirmed, "I deserve love because everybody does."

The Emmy nominee has been off the dating apps since she met her boyfriend on Tinder in 2020.