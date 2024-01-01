Dwayne Johnson supports Rebecca Ferguson after she revealed co-star yelled at her

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has defended Rebecca Ferguson after she revealed that an actor "screamed" at her on set.

The Rock has spoken out in support of the Swedish actress, who revealed on Tuesday's episode of the Reign with Josh Smith podcast that a former film co-star had "screamed" at her on set earlier in her career.

"Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bulls**t," Dwayne, 51, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

He continued, "Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I'd like to find out who did this."

Rebecca and The Rock starred alongside each other in 2014's Hercules, in which she played Ergenia while he played the titular role.

During Tuesday's podcast episode, the actress, 40, didn't reveal the name of the actor who shouted at her, but she did confirm it wasn't Hugh Jackman or Tom Cruise, with whom she worked with on The Greatest Showman and Mission Impossible.

"I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn't get the scenes out," Rebecca told the podcast host. "And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at."

She added, "But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set."

Rebecca also claimed the co-star in question had lashed out at her in front of the entire crew, shouting, "You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with? What the f**k is this?"