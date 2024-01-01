Cate Blanchett accused of ‘destroying holidays’ with noisy construction

One of Cate Blanchett's neighbours claims she's shown a 'total disregard' for surroundings.

The Oscar winner and her husband Andrew Upton have been building an 'eco home' in Cornwall, England, since 2022.

But a disgruntled neighbour has filed a complaint with the local council about the loud sounds generated by their construction activity, claiming it has cost her thousands of lost revenue on a holiday home she cannot rent out due to noise.

"I am deeply concerned that there has already been a total disregard for the noise that has destroyed the family holidays of all my guests," Karen Burgess wrote in her submission.

"The losses are more than £60,000 ($76,000) last year and still we are having to advertise as a property effected by building noise. We thought (Cate's) work was finally over and now there is a new application for ground works. This work should NOT be permitted during the holiday season.

"Never before in the bay, have we ever experienced such a blatant disregard for the people who flock here for their holidays and residents' enjoyment of the area during the holiday season."

However, the architecture firm responsible for 54-year-old Cate's new home build says the complainant must be mistaken.

"She cannot be referring to our clients' property where there were no noisy works during the peak holiday period last year," a rep for the firm told Cornwall Live.