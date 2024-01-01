Stephen Baldwin ask for prayers for daughter Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin

Stephen Baldwin has asked for prayers for daughter Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin.

The Usual Suspects actor posted a cryptic Instagram reel, reshared from All Things Possible Ministry founder Victor Marx, asking for people to keep his daughter and son-in-law in their thoughts.

"Christians, please when you think of Justin and Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them," the caption from Victor read. "To have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord." He then noted: "There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."

The caption was posted over a reel of Justin playing the guitar and singing I Could Sing of Your Love Forever.

When people asked why Stephen was asking for prayers, he didn't respond.

Justin, 29, was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in 2022. He explained it's a "virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

He cancelled his Justice World Tour, saying, "I realised that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."

Justin and Hailey have been married since 2018.