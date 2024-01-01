Oprah Winfrey stepping down from board of WeightWatchers

Oprah Winfrey is standing down from the board of WeightWatchers after a long-standing partnership with the weight-loss company.

Executives at WW International, Inc. announced on Wednesday that the former talk show host, who has served on the company's Board of Directors since 2015, would not stand for re-election at an upcoming shareholders meeting in May.

"I look forward to continuing to advise and collaborate with WeightWatchers and CEO Sima Sistani in elevating the conversation around recognizing obesity as a chronic condition, working to reduce stigma, and advocating for health equity," Winfrey said in a statement.

"Weight Health is a critically important topic and one that needs to be addressed at a broader scale. I plan to participate in a number of public forums and events where I will be a vocal advocate in advancing this conversation."

The 70-year-old will donate all of her WeightWatchers stock to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. during the company's upcoming trading window next month.

"I have been a long-time supporter of this worthy organization, and I am proud to continue my support," she added.

According to Bloomberg, shares in WW dropped 25% following the announcement.

While the reason for Winfrey's departure was not disclosed, the news comes months after she revealed to People in December that she now uses weight-loss medication as a "maintenance tool" to prevent her much-scrutinised size fluctuations.

"I now use it... as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yo-ing," she said, declining to specify which drug she uses.

"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for," she continued. "I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."