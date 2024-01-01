Margaret Qualley knew she would marry Jack Antonoff after two weeks of dating

Margaret Qualley knew she would marry Jack Antonoff only two weeks after they met.

The Leftovers star told Chanel creative director Virginie Viard in the summer of 2021 that she had met the man who was going to be her husband.

"I'd met Jack probably two weeks before, but I was head-over-heels in love right away. I had a sure, knowing feeling that he was my husband,'" she recalled to Elle UK.

Margaret made the comments while the fashion designer was coincidentally pinning her into an ivory wedding gown, the final look of the Chanel runway presentation.

"I was talking about Jack and said to her, 'I think I've just met a man I'm going to marry. And, Virginie, if I'm right, will you make me my wedding dress?' I said, 'Give me two years...'" she remembered.

And the Maid star's gut instinct was right - she married the music producer two years later in a Chanel slip dress. They exchanged vows in front of celebrity guests including Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey in New Jersey in August 2023.

"I think the power of manifesting is real," the 29-year-old added with a laugh. "We wanted it to be a big party with everybody we love."