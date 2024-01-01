Margaret Qualley believes acting comes with ‘a level of shame’

Margaret Qualley says actors have "a level of shame" that makes it hard for them to enjoy awards ceremonies.

Comparing Hollywood with the music industry, the Maid actress said actors have a tendency to overthink things, while musicians are better at having a good time.

"There’s a level of shame baked into being an actor," Margaret, 29, told Elle magazine.

"It's such serious self-deprecation, where we beat on ourselves so much during these kind of award ceremonies. It’s like it matters so much.

"But somehow in the music industry, they just seem happy to be there and happy to get the award. It’s not that thought out. We should just go have fun."

Margaret, who is the daughter of 65-year-old actress Andie MacDowell, recently married musician and producer Jack Antonoff, 39, with the couple settling down in suburban New Jersey.

She said the relatively slow pace of life there suits her naturally introverted, home-loving personality.

"I love to hibernate. I love living in New Jersey, because no one else lives in New Jersey,’ Margaret shared.

"I’ve always been a grandma; it’s always been hard to get me out. If I’m out past 11pm, something’s wrong."