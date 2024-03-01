Thomas Kingston’s death under investigation

An inquest will take place into royal family member Thomas Kingston's death.

The royal family member was found dead at a home in Gloucestershire, England, on Sunday, and although his passing was initially not judged "suspicious", the local coroner has now announced there will be an inquest.

“Please be advised that HM senior coroner for Gloucestershire, Ms Katy Skerrett, will conduct the opening of the inquest into the death of Mr Thomas Henry Robin Kingston at 2pm Friday, March 1, 2024 at the Gloucestershire Coroner’s Court,” a court official told Us Weekly magazine on Thursday.

When news of Thomas' death was first made public, local police officers did not believe there was need for an investigation.

“We were called by the ambulance service at 6.25pm on Sunday with a report of the death of a 45-year-old man at an address in the Cotswolds,” a representative for Gloucestershire Police said in a statement to Hello! magazine.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Thomas is survived by his widow, Lady Gabriella Kingston, 42. They were married in 2019, with their wedding attended by several members of the royal family including Queen Elizabeth II, who was Gabriella’s father’s first cousin.

He previously dated Pippa Matthews, the younger sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales.