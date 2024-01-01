JoJo Siwa ‘has a sperm donor lined up’ for her future children

JoJo Siwa has chosen her future babies' names and "has a sperm donor lined up" in order to make her a mum.

The 20-year-old revealed she wants three babies in an interview with Access Hollywood.

When asked about whether she wanted children one day, she pulled up her sleeve to show off two tattoos on her arms.

"This one’s dedicated to my baby girl one day; her name is Freddie,” she said, showing her ink. “Then this is dedicated to twin boys: Eddie and Teddie.”

She added, “I want three babies. I’ve got a sperm donor lined up.”

Later, when fans asked on Instagram if her tattoos were real, she said they were fake, but the ones on her hands were real.

The former Dance Moms alum, who will be a judge on season 18 of So You Think You Can Dance, identifies as pansexual.