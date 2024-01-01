Olivia Colman admits she's had 'loads' of Botox

Olivia Colman has admitted she's "had loads" of Botox.

The 50-year-old actress has told how she's had plenty of injectables to keep her looking young.

"Oh, I've had loads," she told BBC Radio 2 host Vernon Kay after he asked her if she'd any work done.

When Vernon asked her if it had hurt when the Botox was administered, The Crown actress replied, "Yeah, it's needles in your face."

When Olivia realised Vernon, 49, was almost the same age as her, she joked that she looked old enough to be his mum.

It's believed Olivia stopped her Botox injections when she was filming The Crown, so she could play the ageing Queen appropriately.

Olivia is currently starring in the movie, Wicked Little Letters, where she plays a deeply conservative, middle aged woman called Edith Swan. She stars alongside Jessie Buckley.