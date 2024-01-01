Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to receive extra security when they visit New York City

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will be given extra security from now on, when they visit New York City.

A New York Police Department letter obtained by NBC New York confirmed the detail.

The decision comes after it was determined the paparazzi acted in a “reckless” manner when pursuing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in September 2023, as they left the 2023 Women of Vision Awards.

The couple's spokesperson released a statement at the time, saying the pursuit had lasted for more than two hours and they encountered “multiple near-collisions” with other drivers, pedestrians and NYPD officers.

Although the pair haven't filed charges following the incident, it does mean they'll be given extra security by NYPD whenever they visit New York from now on.

The news comes just one day after a December statement from the NYPD was made public by The Daily Beast, revealing that arrests may be imminent after the car chase.

“We found the following: reckless disregard of vehicle and traffic laws and persistently dangerous and unacceptable behaviour on the part of the paparazzi during the night in question,” the NYPD intelligence chief wrote in the report to the Metropolitan Police in London.

“Our conclusion, upon review with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, is that we have sufficient evidence to arrest two individuals for reckless endangerment.”