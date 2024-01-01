Billy Porter 'heartbroken' over mother's death

Billy Porter has announced the death of his mother Cloerinda Jean Johnson Porter-Ford.

The 54-year-old Pose star announced his mum's passing in a joint statement with his sister Mary Martha Ford on Thursday night.

"With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our loving mother, Cloerinda Jean Johnson Porter-Ford," they wrote on Instagram. "We were right beside her when she took her last breath, wrapped in our arms. Mommy lived life to the fullest despite physical limitations pressed upon her.

"Her example is what we continue to strive for. We are heartbroken she is no longer here with us, but find solace that her suffering has ended. Her fight was long and hard - she did it with grace and integrity. Mommy will remain forever in our hearts as she continues to guide us from above, as she has done on this Earth."

The post was accompanied by a carousel of photos showing Billy and Mary Martha with their mum, who was confined to a wheelchair later in her life.

The actor explained in a 2017 interview with Build Series that his mother was born with a degenerative disability.

"(Her condition) has only progressed and worsened to the point where she's now in the Actors Fund nursing home in New Jersey and slowly, every day, loses more and more mobility," he said at the time.