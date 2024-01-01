Millie Bobby Brown recalls Jake Bongiovi's deep sea proposal

Millie Bobby Brown has recalled Jake Bongiovi's deep sea proposal.

The Stranger Things star has opened up about the unusual way her fiancé proposed to her last spring.

"Jake and I bonded over diving. We love diving, we got our diving licenses together," Millie, 20, said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

She continued, "One day we were on vacation and he was like, 'Mil, you've got to be up at 8:00 am we're going on a dive.' And I was like, '8:00 am? Dive? Like, what are we...'"

Millie suggested that they go diving "somewhere new" instead of their usual place.

"He's like, 'No, we have to go to this spot.' So we go under, and we're like many metres down, and he gives me like a shell. And I turn it over, and it's a ring," she told the talk show host.

Unable to speak with their oxygen masks on, Millie made an "OK" gesture with her hand and Jake put the ring on her finger. She then attempted to show off the ring, but it fell off her finger and "plummet(ed)" to the bottom of the ocean.

"It was like a cinematic movie. Jake threw himself into the water," she recalled of the moment. "Like, so deep the diving instructor was like, 'You can't do that, your ears, literally, your brain will explode.' He throws himself, and does a cinematic grab, opens (his hand), and he saved the ring."

She added, "I truly feel it is a reflection of who he is and I feel like we're always going to have each other's back and if anyone drops the ball we got it."

When they returned to the surface, Jake, the son of Jon Bon Jovi, asked Millie properly and revealed the ring he proposed with was not the real thing.

"My mum was like, 'Absolutely not Jake, you're not taking my ring down there. I know you'll drop it,'" Millie explained. "She was right."

The couple, who are believed to have started dating in 2021, announced their engagement in April last year.