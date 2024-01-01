Thomas Kingston's cause of death revealed

It has been revealed that Thomas Kingston died of a traumatic head wound.

Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's daughter, Lady Gabriella Kingston, died of a "traumatic head wound" and a gun was found near his body, an inquest has heard.

The member of the royal family was found dead at his parents' home in Gloucestershire, England, on Sunday, aged 45. His death was not treated as suspicious and no one else was involved.

An inquest into his death opened at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court on Friday.

According to senior coroner Katy Skerrett, prior to his death, Kingston had lunch with his parents. His father then went for a walk and returned to find that his son was not in the house, reports BBC News.

"After approximately 30 minutes his mother went to look for him," the coroner explained, adding that Kingston's father found him "deceased with a catastrophic head injury" in an outbuilding with a gun "present at the scene".

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace shortly after his death, his wife, 42, described him as an "exceptional man".

Kingston married Lady Gabriella in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2019. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were among the royals who attended the ceremony.