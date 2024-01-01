Hailey Bieber's sister Alaia arrested after alleged bar fight

Hailey Bieber's sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow has been arrested after allegedly being involved in a bar fight.

Alaia was arrested in Savannah, Georgia on Saturday night after allegedly refusing to leave a bar after assaulting several members of staff.

According to TMZ, Alaia was arrested after the owner of the bar, Club Elan, called the police after a customer, who has since been identified as the influencer, assaulted three members of staff.

According to the police report obtained by the outlet, two security guards and a bartender confirmed the claims.

One security guard claimed the 31-year-old pulled his hair when he tried to restrain her, while another claimed she kicked him in the groin.

Meanwhile, a bartender claimed Alaia threw a tampon at her after she used the staff toilet.

The internet personality was then allegedly removed from the bar by the police and arrested on a number of charges, including simple assault, simple battery, battery and trespassing.

The responding officer stated that when she was questioned about her aggressive behaviour, she claimed that she was defending herself.

Hailey, 27, and Alaia are the daughters of actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Baldwin.