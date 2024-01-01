Richard Lewis' wife thanks fans for 'loving tributes'

Richard Lewis' wife Joyce Lapinsky has thanked fans for their "loving tributes" after the star's death.

Joyce, 72, has made her first public statement since Richard died earlier this week after suffering a heart attack.

"This is Joyce, Richard’s wife," she wrote on Richard's X account. "Thank you for your loving tributes. He would be beyond thrilled and so touched, as am I."

She continued, "In response to the many queries, I know Richard would appreciate donations in his memory to the Los Angeles based charity http://comedygivesback.com or the charity of your choice.”

Richard and Joyce met in 1998 and were married in 2005.

Richard, 76, was best known for his roles in Curb Your Enthusiasm and Robin Hood: Men in Tights.

Creator of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David, told USA Today, "Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.”