Hailey Bieber wishes 'love of my life' Justin Bieber a Happy 30th Birthday

Hailey Bieber has sent a public 30th birthday message to “love of my life”, Justin Bieber.

The model shared a video and a carousel of photos of her and husband Justin on Instagram, and captioned it, "“30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! That was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life."

The public statement has been seen as a move to shut down rumours of trouble in their marriage.

Speculation over their relationship started last week when Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin re-shared a reel from podcaster Victor Marx asking people to "offer a little prayer" for Hailey and Justin, adding that "folks in high visibility positions,” often face “special challenges.”

The Biebers haven't made any comment about the post.

The couple married in 2018 after dating on and off for several years.