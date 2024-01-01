Cillian Murphy 'still reeling' from Oppenheimer's success

Cillian Murphy has reflected on the critical and commercial success of Oppenheimer.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with host Josh Horowitz, the Oppenheimer star marvelled at the support the 2023 movie has received from audiences.

"People stopping me on the street and saying they've seen the movie four or five or six times, that has been pretty staggering. Obviously when we began to realise the kind of business the movie was doing as well, it was just, kind of overwhelming," Murphy shared. "In the best way possible, it seems to be people telling other people, 'You have to go and see it.' People going to see it two or three times. People seeing it in IMAX... We're still reeling from it."

Oppenheimer has grossed more than $960 million (£756 million) at the box office and currently has a 93% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. It has also been hugely successful this awards season and is currently tipped to win the Best Picture Oscar on 10 March.

Elsewhere in the interview, Murphy recalled asking Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan to sign a copy of the script.

"I got him to sign that at the end. Because the script is, you know, it's all annotated and bashed up and everyone knows now it's on red paper with black ink," the actor explained. "But to me, it was one of the greatest screenplays I had ever read and I really wanted Chris to sign it for me, and he wrote that lovely dedication."

A photo of the script circulated online revealed that Nolan wrote, "Dearest Cillian, finally a chance to see you lead."

Murphy previously had supporting roles in five of Nolan's films; The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and Dunkirk.