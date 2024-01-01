Sam Asghari reveals why he and Britney split: ‘People move on’

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari has spoken for the first time about their split.

The personal trainer has got candid about why he and Britney split after a year of marriage.

“It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on,” he told People magazine.

“I’ve always hated people leaving a certain relationship - and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food (together) - so I never understood when people part ways (and) they talk badly about each other. That’s something I’m never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that’s always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

Sam, 29, and Britney, 42, met in 2016 on the set of Britney’s Slumber Party music video.

They got engaged in 2021, and got married in June 2022.

In August 2023, Sam filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Sam added that he looks back on his relationship with Britney as a happy time in his life.

“I always have the most positive mindset about life. My experiences in life have shaped me into the man I am today. I will continue growing. I come from a place where we celebrate our past,” he said. “I look back fondly. My past was a blessing and beautiful.”