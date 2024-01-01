Millie Bobby Brown reveals Jake Bongiovi proposed underwater

Millie Bobby Brown has told how fiancé Jake Bongiovi popped the question underwater.

The Stranger Things actress, 20, and her boyfriend, 21, were on holiday together in April 2023 when they got engaged.

“He was like ‘Mill, you gotta be up at 8 am, we’re going on a dive,’” she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“So we go under, and we’re like many metres down, and he ... gives me like a shell, and I like turn it over, and it’s a ring.”

Because she couldn’t talk under water, Millie couldn’t say ‘yes’. However, Jake put the ring on her finger, and she tried to show it to him on her hand.

“As I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger. Plummets, like so fast,” she said, adding Jake “threw himself” after the ring. “He does a cinematic, like, grab, opens (his hand) and he saved the ring!”

When they got back to the boat, Jake admitted the ring was just a prop, and he gave Millie her real ring, which had previously belonged to her mum.

“He was like, ‘This is your mum’s ring and I got it from your parents,’” Millie said. “And it was very magical and his parents were there and we just looked so dishevelled coming out from a dive.”

The couple haven’t announced a wedding date.