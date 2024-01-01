Scottie Pippen sued for harassment and stalking

Scottie Pippen and his ex-wife Larsa Pippen are being sued for harassment and stalking.

The claims come from Chyvette Valentine, who alleges she is the ex-girlfriend of the Chicago Bulls legend.

The lawsuit was confirmed by Page Six, who obtained documents filed by Chyvette.

Chyvette has claimed that Chicago Bulls star Scottie, his brother Carl T. Pippen and the Real Housewives of Miami star, Larsa Pippen “caused her suffering.”

She asserts that she had an on-off relationship with Scottie, 58, between 1987 to 1993, and their relationship ended because she was allegedly raped by Scottie and Carl.

The alleged sexual assault led to the birth of her son, Devonte Pippen, who was killed in 2011.

In the lawsuit, Chyvette claimed Scottie “used his celebrity as a Chicago Bulls player” to allegedly “stalk, harass and torment” her, resulting in her experiencing “severe mental and emotional issues.”

She is seeking $250 million (£197.5 million) from Scottie, the Bulls and his family members over the claims.