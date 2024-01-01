Mark Ruffalo pursued sculpting during year-long acting break

Mark Ruffalo turned to sculpting during his break from acting.

By the time the Marvel actor had finished a run of projects - Poor Things, All the Light We Cannot See and Mickey 17 - in early 2023, he felt burned out and exhausted so he decided to give himself a year off.

During his acting hiatus, he pursued something he really wanted to do - sculpture.

"So during that time I was like, 'What does Mark - the inside version of you - what do you want to do?'" he recalled to GQ. "I wanna sculpt."

The 56-year-old started with ceramics and participated in "a serious class" where the fellow students didn't treat him like a celebrity. One of the first pieces he made was a ceramic self-portrait of his skull, complete with a hole where he had a benign tumour removed in 2001.

Ruffalo then move on to life sculpting classes led by an "intense, Russian-trained hardcore teacher, who does not f**k around" and made busts of models who sat for the artists.

"I feel like acting is sculpting in a way," he added. "When you look at the eye it's actually so different than what your idea of an eye is. What I'm learning is to see."

The Foxcatcher star admitted his ceramics teacher keeps texting him, urging him to get back into the studio to make one more piece before his year off ends in a few weeks. He will be starring in a HBO TV series based in the same world as Mare of Easttown.

While he hasn't been acting, Ruffalo has still been busy on the awards season trail these past few months. He is currently nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Poor Things.