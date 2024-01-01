Ambika Mod believes she got TV roles thanks to her comedy training

Ambika Mod believes her comedy training helped her land her breakthrough TV roles.

The British comedian/actress reflected on her roles in TV miniseries One Day and This Is Going to Hurt during an interview with Elle. While they were dramatic shows, Ambika believes her comedy background helped her stand out from the crowd.

"I've been doing live comedy writing, performing my own stuff since I was 18, 19, and that was very much what I was pursuing until This is Going to Hurt," the 28-year-old told the publication.

"Whilst this stuff I've done in tele has largely been dramatic, I do think the reason I got those parts is because of my comedy training," she continued. "I think that is quite a specific skill that perhaps people I was going up against might not have had, so I do think it's massively helped me."

Ambika added that she would like to work on something that "scares" her next.

"Going forward, I would love to do an out-and-out comedy - something really chaotic, off-the-wall, and weird - and just be in a room of amazing comedy performers," the comedian revealed. "When I think about doing the next thing, that is something that really scares me, because I think comedy performers are the most skilled, the best actors in the world. My favourite actors come from comedy."

Ambika is currently shooting the Disney+ TV series Playdate alongside Holliday Grainger.