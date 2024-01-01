Queen Camilla 'to take brief break' after stepping up royal duties - report

Queen Camilla is taking a brief break from royal duties after she stepped up her engagements following King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis.

The 76-year-old royal has been busy recently with official visits, taking on the bulk of public appearances while Charles undergoes treatment for an unspecified form of cancer and Catherine, Princess of Wales, recovers from planned abdominal surgery.

Camilla has attended 13 official engagements in recent weeks, but The Sunday Times reports her next scheduled appearance is more than a week away to allow her some downtime.

According to insiders, Camilla has embraced her demanding work schedule and been “buoyed by the public’s reaction” to her dedication.

“Although she was not expecting to find herself in the position of leading the family, the Queen is absolutely prepared to do whatever needs to be done for the institution,” a source told The Sunday Times.

Camilla has reportedly spent a couple of days relaxing with family, and the Daily Mail has claimed she will board a private flight tomorrow for a short holiday before she resumes her official duties.

The senior royal’s next scheduled appearance is at the Commonwealth Day service on 11 March, where she will lead the royal family at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William and Princess Anne will continue with their scheduled engagements next week, while Kensington Palace has confirmed Catherine will return to her duties after Easter.