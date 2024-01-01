Paul Mescal dating BAFTA nominee Sophie Wilde

Paul Mescal is dating BAFTA nominee Sophie Wilde, according to reports.



The Normal People actor met the up-and-coming Australian star at several red carpet events last year and the pair are said to have grown close in recent months.



“Paul and Sophie have been having lots of fun together and now their friendship has turned into something more,” a source told The Mirror. “They got really close after last month’s B Awards and were seen smooching into the early hours at an after-party at Chiltern Firehouse.”



Paul, who has been single since he split from US singer Phoebe Bridgers in 2022, is believed to be smitten with BAFTA Rising Star nominee Sophie.



“It’s early days, but they’re excited about where things could go,” the insider added. “They have a solid foundation and loads of respect for each other.”



Paul is currently gearing up for the release of his biggest movie yet, Gladiator 2, in November.



The 28-year-old Irish star recently admitted he is striving to achieve a better work-life balance.



"I'm really happy with where my career is at at the moment but I do need to work towards a greater balance in my life," the actor said during an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast. "There's only so many times you can go to the well creatively if you're not dipping back into real life. And I haven't struck that balance now (for a while)."



Sophie, who shot to fame in horror movie Talk to Me, can next be seen in erotic thriller Babygirl alongside Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas.