Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis slams claims the star has 'no more joy'

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis has slammed claims the actor “has no joy” in his life since his dementia diagnosis.

The Die Hard star was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, and his wife took to social media on Sunday to vent her frustration at false narratives circulating online about the disease.

“It’s Sunday morning and I’m triggered,” Emma said in a video posted to Instagram. “I just got clickbaited. I’m just scrolling, minding my own business, and just saw a headline that had to do with my own family. The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband. Now, I can just tell you, that is far from the truth.”

Emma, 45, went on to insist Bruce still enjoys a happy existence with his loved ones despite his health issues.

“There is grief and sadness. But you start a new chapter and that chapter is filled, let me just tell you what it is,” she continued. “It’s filled with love, it’s filled with connection, it’s filled with joy, it’s filled with happiness.”

The model also urged people who have been diagnosed with neurocognitive disease not to be "scared" by inaccurate information.

“I need society and whosoever is writing these stupid headlines to stop scaring people,” Emma said. “Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease that ‘That’s it. It’s over. Let’s pack it up. Nothing else to see here, we’re done.’ No. It is the complete opposite of that, okay?”

Emma shared that she was tired of the “wrong people” circulating false information about certain medical conditions.

“Care partners are already having a tough go in the support department," she wrote in an accompanying message titled Part 2: PSA reframe dementia. "These headlines that paint this constant doom and gloom picture of dementia are harmful to them as they try to build their support unit around them."

Emma insisted the journey for 68-year-old Bruce and his family had been far from "rainbows and unicorns" since the frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. However, she voiced her hope that the public focus wouldn't always be on the "dark cloud" surrounding the disease.

Bruce has two daughters 11-year-old Mabel and nine-year-old Evelyn with Emma. He also has three older daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, with his ex-wife Demi Moore.