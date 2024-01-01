Rafael Nadal admits he's 'learning every day' as a new dad

Rafael Nadal has given a rare insight into becoming a dad for the first time, admitting he's "learning something every day."

The tennis star welcomed his first child, Rafael Nadal Jr, in October 2022.

"Everything surprises you because everything is new," he told E! News. "Especially the first kid you have, everything is 100 percent new for my wife and for me. So you learn everyday, and every day is unexpected."

The 22-time Grand Slam winner continued, "I have always been a kids guy. I always enjoyed spending time with the kids, I had plenty of smaller cousins than me so I had a lot of fun with them when they were babies."

"I can say nothing negative," he added. "I am lucky that for the moment the baby is doing very well. We are happy."

Rafael, 37, appeared in The Netflix Slam on March 3, where he played World Number 2 and fellow Spaniard, Carlos Alcaraz.

Carlos won the match, 3-6 6-4 [14-12], which was dubbed as "legend Vs prodigy."