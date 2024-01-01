Gremlins voice actor, Mark Dodson, dies aged 64

Mark Dodson, who voiced characters on Star Wars and Gremlins has died aged 64.

The actor suffered a “massive heart attack” in his sleep, Mark’s daughter Ciara confirmed to TMZ.

He had checked in to a hotel in Evansville, Indiana, where he was expected to appear at Horror Con.

“We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Mark Dodson last night,” read a statement from Horror Con on their Facebook page. “Mark was not only a talented voice actor but also a cherished member of the horror community.”

Mark started his movie career in 1983 when he played the voice of Salacious Crumb in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

He went on to voice the cute Mogwais and their evil counterparts, the Gremlins in the 1984 movie, Gremlins. He voiced zombies in 1985’s Day of the Dead, and returned to the Star Wars franchise in 2015 when he played scavenger in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

His voice was also used in several video games, including Ghostrunner and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.