Barry Keoghan supports Sabrina Carpenter at The Eras Tour in Singapore

Barry Keoghan cheered on his rumoured girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter as she opened Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert in Singapore on Sunday.

The Saltburn actor was spotted in the VIP area at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang watching the singer as she opened the show.

According to fan footage posted on X/Twitter, the Irish actor hid his mouth behind his lanyard during Sabrina's Nonsense outro and had a big smile on his face when he raised his hands above his head in applause.

Sabrina improvises the outro of Nonsense for every show, taking inspiration from her current location, and her outro on Sunday was particularly suggestive.

"He said that he wishes he was on me/ Got me wetter than the Jewel Changi/ Singapore I hope you like my songy," she sang, referencing the waterfall inside Singapore's Jewel Changi shopping mall.

The 31-year-old was previously spotted at the first Eras Tour show in Singapore on Saturday, according to a photo on social media.

Barry and Sabrina have been romantically linked since December, although they have yet to confirm their romance.

Last week, the Adventures in Babysitting actress, 24, posted footage of her performing with Taylor during the acoustic portion of her Eras Tour show in Sydney, Australia. Barry thrilled fans by liking the post and leaving a queen emoji in the comments.

Sabrina and Taylor's six-show run in Singapore continues on Monday.