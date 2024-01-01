Sophia Bush feels like she's been "run over" after taking steroids for a week.

The One Tree Hill actress candidly shared the pros and cons of taking the medication on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

Alongside a photo showing her wrapped up in a blanket on a sofa, she wrote, "Okay so a week of steroids means I have my voice back. Also means I feel like I've been... run over? Is this normal? Anyone have any experience with this/feedback about how to make the intense aches go away?"

The 41-year-old did not explain exactly why she was on steroids, which can be prescribed to treat a wide range of conditions.

Sophia had seemingly improved by Sunday as she posted a selfie on Instagram in which she stood in front of a mirror wearing black leggings and a matching T-shirt. She also flashed the peace sign at the camera.

This is the latest illness to hit Sophia. Last year, the actress cut short her run in the West End production of 2:22 A Ghost Story after contracting a virus.

"I am truly gutted that my time in 2:22 A Ghost Story has come to an unexpected and early end," she explained in a statement in July 2023.

"After weeks of being intermittently pulled off stage, visiting multiple doctors and spending a night in the Emergency Room, I've been advised by expert healthcare specialists that I needed to end my time on stage and be under the care of my doctors at home in the US."